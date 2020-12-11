Snow Likely Sunday

Cooler air continues to seep into the Sooner state. Afternoon temperatures will range from the upper 30s northwest to the mid 50s southeast. Skies will stay mostly cloudy with a northwesterly breeze. Lows tonight will drop the around freezing under partly cloudy skies. Highs Saturday will only climb to the mid 40s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Our Winter Storm arrives Saturday night and exits Sunday afternoon. Snow will develop in northwestern Oklahoma early Sunday and spread southeast across the state for the first half of the day. Models are in agreement with 3 to 5 inches of snow in north central and northwestern Oklahoma. OKC could see 1 to 3 inches on grassy surfaces. Roads will turn slushy as snow initially melts and then starts to stick. Any residual slush will freeze Sunday night with lows in the upper teens. This will create slick spots Monday morning. Temperatures stay below normal most of next week.