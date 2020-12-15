Another winter storm is sweeping across the state Tuesday. Roads will be colder today, allowing for snow to stick. Roads will turn slick and hazardous this afternoon. A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for western and portions of central OK until 9PM Tuesday where 3 to 5 inches of snow is expected. Locally higher totals are possible. Surrounding areas, including OKC, remains under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY with 1 to 3 inches of snow possible. Temperatures will hover around freezing all day with wind chills in the 20s. Snow tapers overnight and skies will gradually clear. Wednesday will begin with wind chills in the single digits and lows in the teens and 20s. Highs will only climb to around freezing. Calmer weather will follow with a steady warming trend.
Snow Likely Tuesday
