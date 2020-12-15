Snow Likely Tuesday

Tuesday Snow Total Forecast

Another winter storm is sweeping across the state Tuesday. Roads will be colder today, allowing for snow to stick. Roads will turn slick and hazardous this afternoon. A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for western and portions of central OK until 9PM Tuesday where 3 to 5 inches of snow is expected. Locally higher totals are possible.  Surrounding areas, including OKC, remains under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY with 1 to 3 inches of snow possible.  Temperatures will hover around freezing all day with wind chills in the 20s.  Snow tapers overnight and skies will gradually clear. Wednesday will begin with wind chills in the single digits and lows in the teens and 20s.  Highs will only climb to around freezing.  Calmer weather will follow with a steady warming trend.

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

34° / 24°
Rain/Snow
Rain/Snow 80% 34° 24°

Wednesday

36° / 25°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 36° 25°

Thursday

47° / 36°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 47° 36°

Friday

55° / 32°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 55° 32°

Saturday

47° / 30°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 13% 47° 30°

Sunday

54° / 36°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 54° 36°

Monday

58° / 35°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 58° 35°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

32°

9 AM
Cloudy
19%
32°

33°

10 AM
Snow Showers
53%
33°

34°

11 AM
Snow
67%
34°

34°

12 PM
Rain/Snow
72%
34°

33°

1 PM
Rain
75%
33°

33°

2 PM
Rain/Snow
80%
33°

33°

3 PM
Snow
75%
33°

32°

4 PM
Snow
66%
32°

32°

5 PM
Snow Showers
57%
32°

31°

6 PM
Snow Showers
45%
31°

30°

7 PM
Snow Showers
42%
30°

30°

8 PM
Cloudy
23%
30°

29°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
29°

29°

10 PM
Cloudy
23%
29°

29°

11 PM
Cloudy
23%
29°

28°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
28°

27°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
27°

27°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
27°

26°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
26°

26°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
26°

26°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
26°

26°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
26°

25°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
25°

26°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
26°

