After a cold start, we will see sunny and windy weather today.

Winds will be southerly gusting to 30+ mph. Highs will make it to the upper 40’s to mid-50’s so the snow will almost be gone for the OKC Metro.

Some showers tonight in SE Oklahoma, but the weekend looks good. Sunny skies with highs in the 40’s this weekend.

Right now Christmas looks sunny and mild. Not looking like a “White Christmas.”