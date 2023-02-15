A strong and quickly moving storm system is moving through the state this Wednesday bringing many different types of weather.

Look for high fire danger in west central Oklahoma. This evening, rain quickly changes to snow in the Oklahoma panhandle and extreme northwestern Oklahoma. Blowing snow is possible, especially into Kansas.

Look for rain and storms to form in the evening southeast of OKC becoming severe into far southeastern parts of the state. Hail and a tornado are possible.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett