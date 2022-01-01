Snow to fall Saturday evening, dangerous wind chills to follow

A band of snow will move east across the state this evening, primarily for central and southern Oklahoma. While most locations in central Oklahoma will see around a half an inch of snow, some local areas may see a quick inch. Up to an inch of snow will be possible south and west. The snow will be powdery and will easily blow around.

Lows will drop to the single digits overnight, make sure to protect your pipes and pets!

Sunday will be sunny and chilly with highs around freezing. Wind chills will stay in the teens and 20s. Temperatures will quickly rebound next week with highs near 60 on Tuesday. Arctic air returns by Thursday.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett