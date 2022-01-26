Snow Wednesday Afternoon and Evening

(KFOR) — A large band of snow will move across western Oklahoma this afternoon and spread into portions of central and southern Oklahoma by late afternoon and evening.

Southwestern Oklahoma will see the highest totals with some local spots of 4 inches. Oklahoma City will likely see a dusting to 1 inch of snow with some locally higher accumulations.

Highs will only climb to the mid 30s. Snow moves out of the state overnight and Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer in the 40s. Highs will climb to the 50s this weekend!