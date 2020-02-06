Snowpack keeps temperatures cold

Breaking News
Wednesday’s record breaking snowfall means cooler temps for central Oklahoma today and tonight.

With plenty of sunshine, expect highs to only reach the mid to upper 30s in most of the state covered in snow. Thankfully, tonight a few clouds will move in and help keep us from falling into the teens and single digits like we did last night. Expect low to mid 20s.

A warming trend begins Friday and continues into the upcoming weekend, but it won’t be completely clear sailing weatherwise. Sunday, a weak disturbance will spark a couple isolated showers, especially to the east. The upside is that temps will be around 60 degrees!

Looking further into the future, a stronger storm system arrives midweek next week with showers and even a few rumbles of thunder. Stay tuned!

4Warn Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

36° / 16°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 36° 16°

Friday

45° / 25°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 45° 25°

Saturday

52° / 29°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 52° 29°

Sunday

61° / 41°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 30% 61° 41°

Monday

45° / 34°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 0% 45° 34°

Tuesday

50° / 32°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 50° 32°

Wednesday

58° / 38°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 58° 38°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

39°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
39°

40°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
40°

39°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
39°

36°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
36°

33°

7 PM
Clear
0%
33°

33°

8 PM
Clear
0%
33°

32°

9 PM
Clear
10%
32°

31°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
31°

31°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
31°

31°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
31°

31°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
31°

31°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
31°

31°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
31°

31°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
31°

32°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
32°

32°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
32°

32°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
32°

33°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
33°

36°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
36°

38°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
38°

41°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
41°

43°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
43°

45°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
45°

47°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

