Snowpack keeps temperatures cold

Wednesday’s record breaking snowfall means cooler temps for central Oklahoma today and tonight.

With plenty of sunshine, expect highs to only reach the mid to upper 30s in most of the state covered in snow. Thankfully, tonight a few clouds will move in and help keep us from falling into the teens and single digits like we did last night. Expect low to mid 20s.

A warming trend begins Friday and continues into the upcoming weekend, but it won’t be completely clear sailing weatherwise. Sunday, a weak disturbance will spark a couple isolated showers, especially to the east. The upside is that temps will be around 60 degrees!

Looking further into the future, a stronger storm system arrives midweek next week with showers and even a few rumbles of thunder. Stay tuned!