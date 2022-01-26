(KFOR —A large band of snow continues spreading into portions of central and southern Oklahoma by late afternoon and evening. Southwestern Oklahoma will see the highest totals with some local spots of 4 inches.

Oklahoma City will likely see a dusting to 1 inch of snow with some locally higher accumulations.

Snow moves out of the state overnight and Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer in the 40s. Highs will climb to the upper 50s and 60s this weekend with another sharp cold front arriving Tuesday and Wednesday.

It appears that we may have some precip along with it, stay tuned!