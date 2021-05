Rain and storms will be here both Saturday and Sunday.

Friday night, look for a few light showers as mild lows head to the middle 60s.

Saturday will feature a few waves of rain and thunderstorms. A lot of outdoor activities are scheduled, so if you hear thunder, head inside.

More rain appears likely Sunday with a bit of a lessening of rain chances by early week.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett