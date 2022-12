Look for winds to really pick up this afternoon and tomorrow (Friday). These southwesterly winds will boost temps into the lower 50s today and upper 60s for the end of the work week.

Right on its heels, a cold front arrives Friday night dropping temperatures. Look for highs in the 40s Saturday with 50s returning Sunday. Along with the change in temps, a chance for rain will be here mainly Saturday night into Sunday morning.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett