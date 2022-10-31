Today will be sunny and nice with mild highs in the low to mid 70s. Trick or Treaters will have spooktacular weather with temps dipping to the 60s by evening. Lows will drop to the mid 40s under mostly clear skies. Tomorrow will be sunny, warmer and breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

A strong storm system arrives at the end of the week. A few storms are possible Thursday but the best opportunity for rain and severe weather will happen Friday and Saturday. Stay tuned for the latest! Cooler weather follows early next week.