Spotty Storms this Weekend

Friday will be very warm, humid and breezy with highs near 90 degrees. A pop-up storm is possible statewide but the best chances will stay southeast. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the low 70s. A few showers are possible, mainly north in the morning. Tomorrow will be partly sunny, hot and humid with widely scattered showers and storms. A few storms could be strong to marginally severe. Storm chances may increase by evening. Sunday will be a few degrees cooler in the mid to upper 80s under mostly cloudy skies. Widely scattered storms are possible.

Our best chance for storms will be on Monday. Showers and storms are likely with up to an inch of rain possible. A northeast breeze will help drop highs to the low to mid 80s and lows to the mid 60s on Monday and Tuesday! Temperatures will slowly warm next week with more storm chances by Thursday.