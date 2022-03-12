After Winter Weather and snowfall Friday, we’ll see better weather this weekend.

After a cold start Saturday morning, we’ll see sunny skies and highs today in the mid-to-upper 50’s.

It will be breezy today as well with southerly gusts from 20-30 mph.

After we “Spring Forward” tonight we’ll see another cold start Sunday morning.

Sunny, windy and mild Sunday afternoon. We will see elevated fire conditions across Central and Western Oklahoma.

Some showers and storms possible Monday, but the best chance of rain will be late this week.