Enjoy the 70s that we have this Wednesday, the next few days will feel like Winter once again. Look for highs in the 40s with windy conditions Thursday and Friday.

Friday and Saturday will be drizzly with Saturday highs near 50.

A BIG warmup happens Sunday as a trough approaches. Along with a few other ingredients, severe weather looks likely Sunday afternoon in western Oklahoma, and further into central parts of the state into the evening hours.

Of course this is still several days away and timing/chances may change, stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett