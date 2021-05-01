Sprinkles and light showers tonight, slight risk of severe weather returns Monday

Mostly cloudy skies and a few sprinkles will be with us the rest of the day into tonight. Look for mild lows in the lows 60s.

After some morning showers Sunday, clouds will slowly vacate the skies. Highs will be in the middle 70s with warmer temps west.

Monday will be partly cloudy and mild. Afternoon storms will form. Some severe weather is possible, however its not a widespread threat. Stay tuned!

Cooler weather will be here midweek with more rain possible by week’s end.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett