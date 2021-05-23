Squeeze play – Oklahoma sitting between high and low pressure bringing tropical rain

With a low to our west, and a high to the east, the Gulf of Mexico is wide open into Oklahoma.

Sunday night, look for showers to gradually decrease in coverage. Some fog is possible with lows in the middle 60s.

Early Monday, rain will redevelop across the state. Some thunder is possible.

Rain chances will be with us again Tuesday with the possibility of a few severe storms, mainly late and west.

Widespread heavy rain and storms are likely Thursday and Friday as a front stalls out. Some severe weather is possible too. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett

