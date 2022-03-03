Get ready for another beautiful day with highs in the upper 70s and a light south wind. Clouds increase tonight with lows in the upper 40s. Tomorrow will be cloudy with a breezy south wind and highs in the mid 70s. Saturday will be warm and windy with a high near 80.

A dryline will surge east, stalling near I-35. Western Oklahoma will have near-critical fire weather conditions. Showers and storms will develop in eastern Oklahoma.

Our main storm arrives Sunday. A cold front will sweep across the state early, dropping highs to the 40s. Scattered showers will develop across the state with heavy rain southeast. A winter mix is possible in northwestern Oklahoma Sunday night through early Monday. Another weak system arrives late Tuesday through early Wednesday, bringing low precipitation chances. Long-range models suggest an arctic blast is possible at the end of next week. Stay tuned!