Expect temperatures to remain warm, into the upper 80s Monday and Tuesday before cool Fall air arrives. Clouds will be on the increase Tuesday with thunderstorms in western Oklahoma during the afternoon. Tuesday night, storms will move into central Oklahoma.

Widespread rain and thunder will be over the state Wednesday as a cold front brings much more seasonable air to the region. From midweek to next weekend, highs will range from the upper 70s to upper 60s!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett