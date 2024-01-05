Friday’s snow has ended with some totals to 2″ in northern Oklahoma.

Isolated showers or sprinkles could return late Friday and Friday evening, otherwise expect cloudy skies into Saturday morning. There will be some late night clearing in far western Oklahoma. We dry out this weekend with clearing and cool conditions Saturday and warmer, sunnier conditions Sunday.

A stronger, colder system arrives Monday and Tuesday. Rain develops early Monday, moving across the state. Cold air arrives late Monday, transitioning rain to snow in northwestern Oklahoma by late afternoon. The rain/snow line will move southeast across the state with the cold front Monday night. Strong winds will follow and could result in blowing and drifting of snow in northwestern Oklahoma. With the storm still near Alaska now, models are not in complete agreement about the track of the low – which would create a big impact on who will see snow and how much.

It still seems plausible to have snow in central Oklahoma.

Arctic air could arrive late next week. Long-range data suggest that the coldest air of the season (so far) could arrive next weekend. Snow would be possible as well.