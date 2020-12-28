Storm Arrives Tonight with Rain and Freezing Rain

Monday will be colder in the mid to upper 40s under cloudy skies. A strong northeasterly wind will give an added chill. Lows tonight will drop to near 40 degrees for OKC and the freezing mark for northwestern Oklahoma. Light icing is possible in northwestern Oklahoma and a few slick spots are possible on elevated surfaces. Freezing rain will switch to all rain by mid day Tuesday. Scattered showers will continue Tuesday and a southeasterly wind will boost highs to the 50s. As a cold front Tuesday night will create a line of storms, sweeping east across the state. Severe weather is not expected but small hail and gusty winds will be possible. As temperatures drop throughout the day on Wednesday, rain could switch to sleet or snow for central Oklahoma in the afternoon.

Ice and snow will be possible Thursday and Friday, depending on the exact track of our storm system. If the system veers east, we will stay dry. We will be watching the track closely! Stay tuned.