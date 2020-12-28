Storm Arrives Tonight with Rain and Freezing Rain

Weather
Posted: / Updated:
Forecast Ice Totals Through Early Tuesday

Forecast Ice Totals Through Early Tuesday

Monday will be colder in the mid to upper 40s under cloudy skies. A strong northeasterly wind will give an added chill.  Lows tonight will drop to near 40 degrees for OKC and the freezing mark for northwestern Oklahoma. Light icing is possible in northwestern Oklahoma and a few slick spots are possible on elevated surfaces. Freezing rain will switch to all rain by mid day Tuesday. Scattered showers will continue Tuesday and a southeasterly wind will boost highs to the 50s.  As a cold front Tuesday night will create a line of storms, sweeping east across the state. Severe weather is not expected but small hail and gusty winds will be possible.  As temperatures drop throughout the day on Wednesday, rain could switch to sleet or snow for central Oklahoma in the afternoon. 

Ice and snow will be possible Thursday and Friday, depending on the exact track of our storm system. If the system veers east, we will stay dry.  We will be watching the track closely! Stay tuned.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Monday

47° / 40°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 2% 47° 40°

Tuesday

55° / 42°
Showers/Wind
Showers/Wind 60% 55° 42°

Wednesday

38° / 25°
Wintry Mix
Wintry Mix 90% 38° 25°

Thursday

34° / 28°
Rain/Snow
Rain/Snow 30% 34° 28°

Friday

35° / 26°
Snow Showers
Snow Showers 30% 35° 26°

Saturday

39° / 22°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 39° 22°

Sunday

49° / 35°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 49° 35°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

37°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
37°

36°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
36°

38°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
38°

40°

10 AM
Cloudy
1%
40°

42°

11 AM
Cloudy
0%
42°

44°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
44°

46°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
46°

47°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
47°

48°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
48°

47°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
47°

46°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
46°

43°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
43°

41°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
41°

41°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
41°

41°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
41°

41°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
41°

41°

11 PM
Cloudy
18%
41°

41°

12 AM
Showers
47%
41°

41°

1 AM
Light Rain
63%
41°

41°

2 AM
Light Rain
71%
41°

42°

3 AM
Light Rain
67%
42°

42°

4 AM
Light Rain
73%
42°

43°

5 AM
Light Rain
62%
43°

43°

6 AM
Showers
40%
43°

Don't Miss

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter