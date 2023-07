Expect mainly dry weather to continue across most of the state Saturday night into Sunday.

Right now, it appears that a complex of thunderstorms will move from north to south across central parts of the state Monday afternoon. This will cool temps to the 80s.

Tuesday will be dry and warm with highs in the low to middle 90s.

A fairly strong cold front will appear Wednesday evening, bringing daily rain chances through next weekend and cooler temps to match.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett