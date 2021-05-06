Storm chances return Friday, slight chance again Saturday

Friday could get loud across parts of the state.

Thursday night, look for clear skies and cool lows near 50.

Friday will be nice and warm with south winds from 15 to 25. Later in the day, storms will form in the Texas panhandle and move toward western Oklahoma. A few storms may be severe with damaging wind and hail.

Saturday will be nice and warm with middle 80s. With a strong cap in place, storms are not likely, but also not impossible. If one or two can break the cap, they will be severe.

Look for quite cool weather Sunday through Wednesday with 60s and even 50s, in May!

