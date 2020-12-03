Storm Exits Thursday, Cold Start Friday

Wind Chills Friday Morning

Flurries, sprinkles and isolated showers will remain this afternoon under cloudy skies. Temperatures will range from the freezing mark northwest, mid 30s central to the 40s east.  Clouds decrease overnight with lows in the mid 20s and wind chills in the teens.  Friday afternoon will be much warmer in the low 50s under sunny skies.  The warming trend continues for Saturday with highs in the mid 50s. Next week will be dry and seasonal with highs in the mid 50s.  Our next system arrives at the end of the week.

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

39° / 27°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 40% 39° 27°

Friday

55° / 33°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 55° 33°

Saturday

57° / 30°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 57° 30°

Sunday

53° / 31°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 53° 31°

Monday

51° / 31°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 51° 31°

Tuesday

57° / 37°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 57° 37°

Wednesday

64° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 64° 40°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

37°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
37°

36°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
36°

36°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
36°

37°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
37°

38°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
38°

38°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
38°

39°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
39°

39°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
39°

38°

5 PM
Cloudy
10%
38°

37°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
37°

36°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
36°

34°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
34°

34°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
34°

33°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
33°

31°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
31°

30°

12 AM
Clear
10%
30°

30°

1 AM
Clear
10%
30°

30°

2 AM
Clear
10%
30°

29°

3 AM
Clear
10%
29°

29°

4 AM
Clear
10%
29°

29°

5 AM
Clear
10%
29°

28°

6 AM
Clear
10%
28°

29°

7 AM
Clear
10%
29°

30°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
30°

