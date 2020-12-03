Flurries, sprinkles and isolated showers will remain this afternoon under cloudy skies. Temperatures will range from the freezing mark northwest, mid 30s central to the 40s east. Clouds decrease overnight with lows in the mid 20s and wind chills in the teens. Friday afternoon will be much warmer in the low 50s under sunny skies. The warming trend continues for Saturday with highs in the mid 50s. Next week will be dry and seasonal with highs in the mid 50s. Our next system arrives at the end of the week.
Storm Exits Thursday, Cold Start Friday
7 Day Forecast
