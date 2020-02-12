Storm Moves Out, Arctic Air Moves In

Rain will continue to move across the state this Wednesday morning. Sleet and snow will mix with rain in northern Oklahoma through the morning. A few showers are possible this afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 30s north to the mid 40s south under overcast skies. An arctic front will sweep across the state tonight and lows will drop to the teens and 20s by Thursday morning. A northerly breeze will create wind chills in the single digits! Highs Thursday will only climb to the mid 30s but at least the sunshine is back!

Lows will drop to the teens and low 20s Friday morning before a warming trend sends highs soaring to the 50s and 60s this weekend. Highs will jump to the 70s Monday before a front brings cooler air and rain. Stay tuned for the latest!