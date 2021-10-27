Storm moving out but Oklahoma northwest winds cranking up on back side!

The storm system is moving away but the Oklahoma northwest winds are cranking up on the back side. Here’s a look at predicted wind gusts for Thursday afternoon. Northwest winds 30 to 40 with gusts to 50 MPH can be expected! This will enhance the fire danger across the state even though some portions of the state picked up a decent rainfall last 24 hours. The winds will gradually decrease on Friday and then it’s a nice Halloween weekend! Enjoy because the coldest air of the season so far is lurking for next week.