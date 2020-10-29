Storm System Exits Thursday

The fourth and final round moves through Thursday. Rain exits the state this afternoon with gradual clearing. Strong north winds will slowly decrease this evening. Highs will climb to the upper 40s. Lows tonight will drop to below freezing again for the northern half of the state. As fog forms, freezing fog could create a few slick spots on bridges and overpasses early Friday. Friday afternoon will be warmer in the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies with a light south breeze. Saturday will climb to the mid 60s under partly cloudy skies with a breezy south wind. Temperatures will dip to the upper 50s for trick-or-treaters. Sunday will be cooler but dry. A warming trend begins early next week with the 70s by Thursday!