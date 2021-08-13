Storms and Relief From the Heat This Weekend

Today will be hot and humid with highs in the mid to upper 90s under partly cloudy skies. Our heat index will climb to the low 100s. Scattered showers and storms will develop this afternoon with coverage increasing through the evening. Severe weather is possible with damaging winds and localized flooding as the main risks. Showers and storms are likely tonight through Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon will be much cooler with highs in the upper 80s and isolated storms. Sunday will only climb to the low to mid 80s with low storm chances. Isolated storms are possible Monday and scattered storms will develop Tuesday. Highs will stay below normal until Thursday!