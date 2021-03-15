Storms and Snow Possible Early Wednesday

Monday will be windy and mild with highs in the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. Strong westerly winds will elevate fire danger. Lows will drop to the low 40s tonight under partly cloudy skies. Tuesday will be windy and warm with highs in the upper 70s and a strong south wind. Our next system arrives Tuesday night, sparking showers and storms through early Wednesday. A few storms could be severe with up to golf ball size hail and 60 mph winds. Cold air wraps around the system and snow will fall in our panhandle. 4 to 6 inches of snow will be possible for our western panhandle! Highs Wednesday will only climb to the 50s.

Above normal temperatures won’t return until Sunday. Our next system arrives Monday and Tuesday.