OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A Spring-like pattern is taking shape over the southern plains Thursday with increasing risk of widespread severe weather.

With a jetstream in place overhead and sufficient turning of the winds, ingredients are coming together for supercells. Dewpoints and temperatures have been steadily increasing through the day adding to the threat.

As the jet stream energy moves eastward through the afternoon, explosive thunderstorm development is likely in western Oklahoma. Storms will race eastward through the evening with extremely large hail (larger than baseballs) and a few tornadoes possible.

Here’s the timeline, when severe weather is most likely in your area.

Have multiple ways to receive important weather information and stay safe. If a tornado or severe thunderstorm warning is issued for your area, take it seriously! Head inside and stay away from windows!