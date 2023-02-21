Tuesday will be mild and breezy with highs in the low 70s. A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for the panhandle where winds will be stronger. Showers and storms are likely tonight through Wednesday morning. A few storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds as the main threat. Quarter size hail is possible as well. The better chance for severe weather will be in eastern Oklahoma. Rain totals will generally stay low, due to the speed of the system. Strong west or southwesterly winds will follow, rapidly clearing skies and increasing fire danger. Blowing dust is possible in western Oklahoma.

A powerful cold front will sweep across the state Wednesday night, dropping wind chills to the single digits Thursday morning! We will stay cloudy and cold through Saturday. Areas of drizzle and light showers will be possible Saturday. Showers and storms are likely Sunday night through early Monday.