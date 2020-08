We’re watching a few storms in far southern and western Oklahoma through the remainder of Sunday evening. Track the storms here.

After rain ends, most of the state will be dry with lows in the upper 60s.

Look for brilliant sunshine, dry weather, and a lot less humidity all week long. Temps will be in the upper 80s to nearly 90.

Temps head back to the low to middle 90s next weekend.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett