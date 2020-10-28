Storms, Heavy Rain Through Thursday Morning

Temperatures will finally climb above freezing today in the mid 30s! Showers and storms are likely with areas of heavy rain. Light icing will continue for far northwestern Oklahoma and the panhandle. The final round of rain moves through tonight through Friday morning. A FLOOD WATCH has been issued through Thursday afternoon for northern Oklahoma where an additional 3 inches of rain will be possible. Rain moves out Thursday afternoon with warmer highs in the 40s. Sunshine returns Friday with highs in the upper 50s and a light south wind. Halloween will be nice with a south breeze, partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 60s. A cold front will drop highs to the 50s Sunday. Don’t forget to “fall back” one hour before going to bed Saturday night.

