Showers and storms will continue until mid afternoon for central Oklahoma. A cold front arrives late morning bringing a line of storms and a chance for some severe storms. Up to quarter size hail and 60 to 80 mph winds are possible. Watch for localized flooding! Temperatures will drop to the 50s this afternoon with a strong north wind. Storms move east this afternoon and then another round of rain moves in from the west. This next round moves east Monday evening through early Tuesday. Tuesday morning will be cloudy in the mid 40s, followed by afternoon clearing. Highs will only climb to the upper 50s to lower 60s with a breezy northwesterly wind.

Temperatures slowly warm the rest of the week until our next storm system arrives Friday, bringing showers, storms and another cool-down for the weekend.