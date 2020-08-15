Storms likely late Saturday into early Sunday, cooler week ahead

Thunderstorms will be likely across the state late tonight into Sunday morning. Look for activity to enter northwestern Oklahoma after 2AM, then continue to work southeastward through the early hours of Sunday.

High winds and isolated hail may accompany the strongest storms.

After a midday lull, more thunderstorms will likely fire in warm air in southern Oklahoma Sunday afternoon and early evening.

All of the rain will be done Monday as slightly cooler and less humid air moves back into the state.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett