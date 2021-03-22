Storms Likely Monday, Severe Weather Possible West and South

Monday will be cloudy and cool with temperatures remaining steady in the mid to upper 50s. Showers and storms are likely all day, with a strong south wind. Severe storms are possible in west-central and southwestern Oklahoma this afternoon. The severe risk shifts to southern Oklahoma by late afternoon and evening. Large hail and damaging winds are the main risks but an isolated tornado is possible, especially southwest. Lows will drop to the upper 30s to mid 40s with scattered showers and storms. Showers will linger in northern Oklahoma early Tuesday. Skies will slowly clear throughout the day with highs in the upper 50s and a strong westerly wind.

Rain chances return Wednesday with isolated showers Thursday. Temperatures will climb through the weekend.