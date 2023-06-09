A storm complex will move into northwestern Oklahoma overnight and spread southeast across the state. Some storms could be strong to severe with quarter size hail, 60 to 70 mph winds and locally heavy rain. The rest of Saturday will be very warm and humid with partly sunny skies. Severe weather is possible later in the day near the Red River. A cold front sweeps across the state Sunday morning, sparking a few showers and storms, mainly north. Nice weather will follow with sunshine, drier air and cooler highs in the mid 80s. Storm chances return Tuesday with severe weather possible.

