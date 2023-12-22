After a foggy start, Friday will be above average in the low 60s with some afternoon clearing. Clouds, fog, mist and drizzle return overnight with lows in the low 50s. Areas of drizzle and isolated showers are possible Saturday. Showers and storms move into western Oklahoma Saturday afternoon. The main line of storms will sweep across the state Saturday night, bringing locally heavy rain. A few storms could be strong with small hail and gusty winds.

A powerful cold front will move across the state on Christmas Eve, sharply dropping temperatures. A few showers are possible with the front.

A light winter mix is possible in northwestern Oklahoma early Christmas morning and along the Kansas border midday. While little to no accumulation is expected, a few areas could see a dusting on Christmas…how magical! Travel may be an issue in Kansas due to this system.

Christmas Day will be much colder with wind chills in the 30s! The rest of the week will be dry and seasonal with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s. Cooler air arrives to close out the year.