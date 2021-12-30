Storms New Years Eve, Arctic Blast New Years Day

CHICAGO (AP) — More than a year after the first vaccine was rolled out, new cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. have soared to their highest level on record at more than 265,000 per day on average, a surge driven largely by the highly contagious omicron variant.

New cases per day have more than doubled over the past two weeks, eclipsing the old mark of 250,000, set in mid-January, according to data kept by Johns Hopkins University.