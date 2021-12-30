Storms New Years Eve, Arctic Blast New Years Day

Thursday will be mild and breezy with high fire danger and mostly sunny skies. Highs will climb to the mid 60s. Lows tonight will drop to the mid 40s with increasing clouds. Friday will be cloudy and mild with highs in the mid to upper 70s and a strong southwest wind. Areas of drizzle or a few showers will be possible by late afternoon. Storm chances increase through the evening hours and rain will be likely to ring in the New Year. A winter mix will develop in northwestern Oklahoma early Saturday. The cold air doesn’t arrive in central Oklahoma until mid-morning where freezing drizzle or a light winter mix is possible. Temperatures will plummet to the 20s with wind chills to the single digits Saturday afternoon. A band of snow or flurries will be possible for central and southern Oklahoma Saturday evening. Light accumulations are possible. Temperatures will drop to the single digits and low teens Sunday morning. Temperatures quickly rebound next week.