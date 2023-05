We will see muggy and mild weather tonight. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 60’s.

Cloudy, warm and muggy Tuesday. Storms and severe weather possible after sunset across Northern Oklahoma. large hail, damaging winds and a low tornado threat possible.

More storm chances possible as we head throughout this week.

More storms and even a chance of heavy rain possible this weekend so head’s up if you have any outdoor plans for Mother’s Day.