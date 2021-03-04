Storms, some strong, to roll through Oklahoma Thursday night

A vertically stacked area of low pressure is moving toward Oklahoma Thursday night, bringing with it rain and storms.

Thursday night, expect storms to begin in western Oklahoma and continue from roughly 6PM to 9PM, then make their way eastward into central parts of the state after 9PM. Overall severe probabilities are low with this system, however there may be some small hail and sub-severe wind gusts to nearly 50mph.

You can bet we will track the storms on air, and online, and you can too with our Interactive Radar.

Rain and rumbles of thunder will continue to spiral across the state overnight and during the day Friday as the system slowly heads east. Expect cool temps to match the rain Friday before late day clearing takes shape.

The weekend looks great with 60s and dry weather. 70s will follow next week with our next chance for rain arriving midweek.



-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett