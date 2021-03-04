Storms Thursday Night, Rain and Cool-Down Friday

Enjoy one more mild day! Highs Thursday will climb to the low 70s with increasing clouds and winds. Storms will move into western Oklahoma this evening. A few storms could be strong with small hail and gusty winds. Scattered showers and storms will move across the state tonight with the best chance for north-central Oklahoma. Lows will only drop to the upper 40s to low 50s. Friday will be cloudy and cooler with highs in the low to mid 50s and a strong northeasterly wind. Scattered, light showers will continue throughout the day.

This weekend will be seasonal and pleasant with sunshine and highs near 60. Winds increase Sunday and will stay up through mid-week. Temperatures will once again soar to the 70s Tuesday through Friday.