Storms to return overnight, cool weather continues

A weak disturbance and a bit of energy will promote thunderstorm development in western Oklahoma after midnight tonight. The OKC area will likely stay dry, but 10 percent rain chances will remain in place. Regardless of the rain, overnight lows will be very nice, down to the lower 60s.

Expect widely isolated storms far west and far east Monday with partly cloudy skies. Temps in central Oklahoma will be 10 to 12 degrees below average, in the middle 80s.

Cool weather lasts through Wednesday before a pattern shift arrives, bringing rain chances and 90s by week’s end

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett