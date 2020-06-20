Storms tonight, severe weather likely Sunday

An active pattern continues this weekend into the upcoming work week.

Saturday night, look for partly cloudy skies. After midnight, a few isolated storms are possible in southern and central Oklahoma. A few may be strong.

Sunday, morning rain will end giving way to sunshine and warm temps near 90. Late in the day, strong to severe storms will form in Kansas and move southward into Oklahoma. Right now, it appears that this will be in the evening to overnight. The main threat is damaging wind, however, early in the event, a small tornado risk will be present.

Look for more rain and storms Monday and Tuesday with lesser chances later in the week.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett