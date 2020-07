We’ll see shower and storms in the forecast today.

Storms will develop after 12-1 pm this afternoon.

Storms will be scattered as we head into this afternoon.

Severe storms are possible after sunset this evening.

The main risk will be for large hail and damaging winds tonight.

We will see good rain chances every day this week. It will also help keep our high temperatures out of the 90’s, so enjoy the cool off as we head into the weekend.