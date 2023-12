After a foggy start, we will see cloudy and mild weather today.

Highs will climb into the 60’s with breezy south winds today.

Storms move in this evening and tonight. Some heavy rain and rumbles of thunder possible.

Cloudy and windy Christmas Eve. Highs will climb into the 60’s but a late cold front will drop highs as we head into Christmas.

Christmas will be sunny, windy and cool. Highs will only be in the 40’s.