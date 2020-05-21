Stormy Weather Pattern Begins, Severe Weather Possible

Thursday will be warm, breezy and humid with scattered showers and storms. The best chance for storms will be along and east of I-35. Severe weather is possible in northwestern Oklahoma as storms develop along the dryline in the panhandle and move into northwestern Oklahoma for the evening. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. A storm complex in Kansas will drop south into our state overnight. The storms could initially be severe in northern Oklahoma with wind and hail as the main threats. The storm complex will weaken as it drops south into central Oklahoma by morning. Isolated storms are possible Friday afternoon and a few could be severe.

Isolated storms are possible Saturday and storms are likely Sunday into Monday. 1 to 3 inches of widespread rain is expected through Sunday. Storm chances will stick around nearly every day next week. Stay tuned for the latest!