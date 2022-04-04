OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The greatest threat for severe thunderstorms is south and southeast of OKC across southern and southeastern Oklahoma.

There is a marginal Risk that extends up to the SE OKC Metro.

Main threats large hail, strong winds and heavy rain! The storm system will be moving out by early this evening with some clearing expected.

Then late tonight into Tuesday morning low clouds and fog could develop and the fog could be thick!

Skies should become mostly sunny Tuesday afternoon with gusty south winds and a big warm into the 70s and 80s.

Our next cold front arrives on Wednesday with breezy northwest winds and cooler weather