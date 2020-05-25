Stormy Week Ahead

Memorial Day will be wet and unseasonably cool with highs in the low 70s and waves of showers and storms. Storms are likely for the eastern two-thirds of the state. A few storms could be strong and watch for local areas of flooding. Scattered showers and storms will continue overnight, mainly for central, southern and eastern Oklahoma. Lows will drop to the 40s in the panhandle! Scattered showers and storms will continue through Thursday. Friday will have isolated storms, mainly for eastern Oklahoma.

This weekend will finally dry out with warmer highs around 80. A jet stream pattern shift will result in the opposite next week – warm and sunny weather for the first week of June!