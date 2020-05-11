Stormy Week Ahead

This week will be wet with storm chances every day. Monday and Tuesday will be unseasonably cool with highs nearly 20 degrees below normal! Highs Monday will range from the low 50s north to the low 70s south. Scattered showers will move across northern Oklahoma. Showers and storms are likely tonight through Tuesday morning. Highs will only climb to the upper 50s Tuesday with isolated afternoon storms. More storms arrive Tuesday night through early Wednesday.

A warm front will lift north on Wednesday, raising highs to the upper 70s and lower 80s and increasing moisture. This will result in increased instability or storm fuel. Severe weather is possible for western and central Oklahoma Wednesday afternoon through evening. Large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes will be possible. Up to 2 inches of rain will be possible through Wednesday night. Thursday will be drier with warmer highs in the 80s.