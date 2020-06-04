Strong and severe storms likely Thursday afternoon and evening

Storms will fire in the Texas panhandle from 2-4 PM, then move eastward into Oklahoma.
Initially, large damaging hail will be the main threat, but as storms move into a line, later on, the damaging wind will be out first concern.
Storms should make it to central Oklahoma by 6-9 PM but will weaken as the sunsets.
Look for a hot day Friday with temps in the mid to upper 90s. The weekend will be dry with a little bit of a cooldown.
Look for tropical moisture to add a few clouds and low rain chances at the beginning of the next work week.
-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett